Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family

Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family

Bonnie Patricia Nelson (Springer) was called home on July 15, 2020. Bonnie was 88 years young. Bonnie died of complications from an illness while visiting family in WA state. Bonnie is survived by her four sons, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a sister and two nieces. Gods speed Mom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store