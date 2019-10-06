Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Booker T. Banks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Booker T. Banks, retired senior admissions counselor at California State University, Sacramento, passed away August 5 in Fresno, Calif., after a valiant battle with lung cancer. The son of Dr. Loubertha Banks Hayes and Booker T. Banks, Sr., Booker graduated from Grant Union High School, where he was student body president and editor of the student newspaper. He was selected by the Sacramento Jr. Chamber of Commerce as one of the county's 10 outstanding youths. An alumnus of UC Santa Barbara, where he earned the Outstanding Service Award, Booker was director of the Educational Opportunity Program at California State University, Chico, before joining CSUS' admissions counseling program in 1975. For 25 years until his retirement in 2000, Booker was CSUS' "role model for the concept that 'students truly come first,' " and in 1998 received the Student Government Association's Students First Award. He accepted the 1997 Outstanding Black Faculty and Staff Award, and in 2000 was the first recipient of the CSUS Staff Emeritus Award. Booker is survived by his brother and best friend Christopher Banks; sisters Delores Brown, Carol Banks and Brenda Roberts; aunt Juanita Fulgham; sister-in-law Delise Banks; brothers-in-law Freddie Brown and Virgil Roberts; nieces Dr. Michele Foss Snowden, Gisele Roberts Wilson and Hayley Roberts; nephew Dominic Buerkle; grandnieces, a grandnephew, and beloved cousins and friends. In a family ceremony on August 24, Booker's ashes were scattered at sea. A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. October 11 in the Harper Alumni Center, CSUS.

