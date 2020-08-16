1/1
Boyd Stewart Roediger
Boyd Stewart Roediger age 81, passed away August 5th, with his beloved daughter Stacey by his side, after battling Parkinson's and cancer. He was born to parents Guy and Margaret Roediger on August 1st 1939 in Sacramento Ca. He grew up in Fair Oaks Ca, where he attended San Juan High School. He served in the Navy from 1956-1960. After 40 years in the ready mix business he helped his daughter Stacey and granddaughter Franchesca build a towing and transport company where he left a wonderful legacy for his family. He was preceded in death by his brother Randy. He is survived by brothers Gary and Eddie, ex wife and dear friend Doreen, daughters Stacey, Leah, and Dedra, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is our hero, and the most beautiful person we will ever know. His entire life was spent with his daughter Stacey at his side, his granddaughters Kirsha and Franchesca and his grandson in-law Ryan. He spent the last 7 years enjoying his great grandchildren Guy, Margaret, Boyd and Micheal. His favorite things were his 64 Ford Galaxie, Jeeps, racing, road trips, gold mining, cruises and spending time with his family. He loved all animals, and he loved his family as much as we love him. He will forever be missed, he was the glue that kept us together, our best friend and our life. There won't be a day that we won't miss you, you are and will always be the best Dad and papa. We are heartbroken without you. May God watch over you until we are together again.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
