Brad Holliday, born Herbert Bradford Holliday Jr. in San Mateo, CA on March 19, 1931 passed June 19, 2019. Son of Herbert Sr. and Agnes. A graduate of Jefferson High School and San Mateo Jr College. Served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1953. Graduated from San Jose State in 1955 and taught math and science at Santa Clara H.S. from 1956 to 1981 and Buchser Jr H.S. 1981 until retirement in 1990. Spent most of his adult life on Edgemoor Way in San Jose, with the last two years in Rocklin CA. Brad was pre-deceased by wife Georgia. Survived by daughter Kathy and family in the Morro Bay area and son Jim and family in the Sacramento area. No services

