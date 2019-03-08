Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradford "Brad" Stewart. View Sign

Born Aug. 20th 1937 in North Middle Town Ky. Died in Sac. Ca. Feb. 28th 2019 at age of 81 from Alzheimer. A man who loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and listening to country music. He served 4 years in the Air Force and after that worked 33 years for Sears. He is survived by his Wife Margaret (Jean) married for 61 years, two son's Kevin with wife Lisa and Robert with wife Kim, four grandchildren Lindsey Wellman, Bryant Stewart, Samantha Stewart and Caily Stewart; former daughter- in law Shannon Scott. Three sisters-in law Judy Stewart, Linda Dobbs and Virginia Wellman; Multiple family members in Fla. Ky. and Texas. Preceded by parents A.J. and Maude Stewart and three brothers Darrell, Donald and Dwight. Viewing is Fri. 3/8 from 4 to 8pm and services are on Sat. 3/9 at 10am at East Lawn Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sac. Ca.

5757 Greenback Lane

Sacramento , CA 95841

