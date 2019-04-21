Bradley Jay Gilbreath, 67 of Roseville, California passed away April 2nd, 2019. The funeral service will be held at the Citrus Heights United Methodist Church, 7833 Highland Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610, on April 27th at 1:00PM. Funeral arrangements are made by Betty Gilbreath. Bradley was born in Wichita, Texas on October 14, 1951. He graduated from San Juan High School in 1968. Bradley married Cynthia Fegins-Gilbreath on August 14th, 2004, they were married for 15 years. Bradley retired from Regional Transit after 32 years of service. He loved football and baseball. He was actively involved with his grandchildren lives. Bradley is survived by his mother, Muriel Betty Gilbreath, sister Rhonda Vorhies, wife Cynthia Fegins-Gilbreath and their four children: Christopher Fegins, Mariah Fegins, Jon Gilbreath, Jeffrey Gilbreath. Bradley is preceded in death by his father Johnnie Gilbreath and sister Leasa Gentry. If you would like to send flowers; the address is 1342 Muscat Circle, Roseville, CA. Online Condolences can be left at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019