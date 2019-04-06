Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Clifford Slaughter. View Sign

Brandon had the most magnetic personality that one could have; everywhere he went he made a new friend. Even on Facebook Brandon was maxed out on friends. (4,600) The main reason Brandon was so well known was because of his big heart; you could have came to him for anything and he would have loved to help you, even on bad terms or not. It was his sarcastic funny remarks that always cheered people up. He will mostly be remembered for his contagious laugh that will be unforgettable to anyone that knew him. Brandon was born and raised in Sacramento, California but for the last eight years of his life he lived in Denver, Colorado. Brandon had many hobbies that were also natural talents to him which included acting, modeling, starring in music videos, working on cars, music, snowboarding, tattooing/drawing, and much more. Brandon had his own business in custom tile work. Taken too soon by death at the age of 39; Brandon leaves behind such a major loving family that will forever keep every memory with him at heart. He leaves his mother and stepfather Roberta and Stephen White; his step-siblings Carley and Randy White. His wife Elizabeth Sanchez-Slaughter and his children Brandon Slaughter, (21) Colleen Slaughter, (17) and Issabella Sanchez (10). His niece Alixandra Slaughter and nephew Sterling Slaughter who looked up to him after the passing of his brother Shawn Slaughter, and Sarah, Victoria and Nickolas Sanchez, along with many other nieces and nephews who he loved and cherished. He was preceded in death by his father Clifford Dee Slaughter, his grandparents Robert and Eva Price; Robert and Doras Slaughter. Brandon's celebration of life took place at the Creekside Church in Elk Grove, CA, March 16th. Burial will be private. 916-600-5515916-600-5515916-600-5515

