2019) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brandon Sutter Machado, beloved Son, Brother, Nephew and Cousin. He passed away unexpectedly in Lodi, California February 12, 2019 following a brief illness. Brandon was born at Lodi Memorial Hospital November 13, 1983 and lived most of his life in Woodbridge and Lodi. He is predeceased by his Grandparents, Alvin and Shirley Machado, Dr. Donald and Phyllis Hillock; Great Aunt, Jean Shane (Bill); Great Uncle, Stanley Machado; and Uncle, Jimmy Hillock. Brandon is survived by his Parents, Brian and Teresa Machado; Brother, Jeffery Machado; Uncles, Craig Machado (Dick Hasbany), Dr. Donald Hillock Jr., Gregory Hillock; Great Uncle, Bill Shane (Jean); and Step Grandmother, Inga Machado. Also, his cousins, Ashley Hillock (Behzad Khayatan), Donnie Hillock, Athena Hillock, Colton Hillock, and Skylar Hillock. Brandon held a special presence in the various groups of people he knew and interacted with. He had close relationships with his confidants and teammates in the esports/online gaming community, his life-long friends in Lodi, classmates and mentors from the Brush Ranch School in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his colleagues at Rivermaid Trading Company, as well as the various men and women he served God with over the years. Brandon spent many weekends with his brother and good friends playing music, surfing in Santa Cruz and creating lasting memories through photography and film. With his parents and close family friends, he was often barbecuing, swimming, watching sporting events and going to concerts. He attended New England College in New Hampshire and Cosumnes River College in Elk Grove, CA. Brandon was also an experienced traveler, visiting Hawaii many times, Mexico, Costa Rica, the Virgin Islands, the Northeast, Lake Tahoe, Florida, and Europe - where he was able to spend time with his Swiss relatives and friends from Italy. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, generosity, passion for Jesus, infectious laugh, enthusiasm for the arts, and his ability to make those around him feel cared for and appreciated. Brandon loved his family and friends very much and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area (

