Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Breanna Nicole Granata. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 7th, 1986 - August 28th, 2019 Breanna Nicole Granata, loving mother of two and burning light of life to many, passed away unexpectedly in her home on August 28th, 2019 after 32 years of life. Born on September 7th, 1986, Breanna arrived with a vivacious personality, beautiful brown eyes, and a smile that would soon become a source of happiness for so many in this world. From the very beginning, it was clear that Brea was a truly special soul. Whether she was sparking laughter and joy through her impassioned childhood renditions of "Don't Worry, Be Happy", or being an incredible big sister and protector to her brothers Brandon and Rhett, Breanna possessed an effortless charm early in life that would be felt for many years to come. As she progressed into her teens, interest in Barbies and playing "house" was soon replaced with a love of extreme sports and a penchant for pushing the limit. A fearless soul at heart, Breanna could often be found skateboarding on the largest ramp at the local skatepark or flying behind a speedboat on a kneeboard. As she grew older, Brea's personality became more and more vibrant - simply put, people wanted to be around her. Always the "life of the party", Breanna had a gravitational pull to her that captivated others and immediately made you feel like she was a close friend. But through both her undoubted toughness and her outgoing nature, it was Brea's ability to love - and love hard - that will be forever etched into the minds of everyone that was lucky enough to cross paths with her. When it came to her family and friends, Breanna was selfless and nurturing, jumping at every chance she had to provide those she cared about with the natural warmth that she was undoubtedly gifted with. Breanna was as selfless as they come, willingly giving anything she had to improve the lives of others, even in times when she had very little to give at all. Breanna brought these endearing qualities into every avenue of her life - including her incredible love story with her husband, Jeremy. Affectionately known to him as "Baby Love", Brea and Jeremy built an immediate connection after a chance meeting at a music studio in Sacramento in 2008. What began as a first date progressed into love and marriage, which eventually culminated in the birth of her two beautiful boys, Gavin (9) and Greydon (8). Breanna was a gifted mother, showing daily that she was willing to do anything and everything to provide her boys a life full of the burning love she instinctively gave to everyone she encountered. When not having a blast together at a monster truck show or a baseball game, the Granata family could often be found at the river, which will always be their "happy place". Breanna was a mother that left a lasting impression on not only her husband and children, but to all others that have or will meet the Granata family. Breanna was preceded in death by her brother, Rhett (7), and leaves behind a loving family that will forever cherish her memory: her husband, Jeremy; her two children, Gavin and Greydon; parents, father Randy/Beth Seevers and mother Michelle/Lee Sanford; her brother, Brandon; and the many aunts, uncles, and cousins that adore her. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to the

September 7th, 1986 - August 28th, 2019 Breanna Nicole Granata, loving mother of two and burning light of life to many, passed away unexpectedly in her home on August 28th, 2019 after 32 years of life. Born on September 7th, 1986, Breanna arrived with a vivacious personality, beautiful brown eyes, and a smile that would soon become a source of happiness for so many in this world. From the very beginning, it was clear that Brea was a truly special soul. Whether she was sparking laughter and joy through her impassioned childhood renditions of "Don't Worry, Be Happy", or being an incredible big sister and protector to her brothers Brandon and Rhett, Breanna possessed an effortless charm early in life that would be felt for many years to come. As she progressed into her teens, interest in Barbies and playing "house" was soon replaced with a love of extreme sports and a penchant for pushing the limit. A fearless soul at heart, Breanna could often be found skateboarding on the largest ramp at the local skatepark or flying behind a speedboat on a kneeboard. As she grew older, Brea's personality became more and more vibrant - simply put, people wanted to be around her. Always the "life of the party", Breanna had a gravitational pull to her that captivated others and immediately made you feel like she was a close friend. But through both her undoubted toughness and her outgoing nature, it was Brea's ability to love - and love hard - that will be forever etched into the minds of everyone that was lucky enough to cross paths with her. When it came to her family and friends, Breanna was selfless and nurturing, jumping at every chance she had to provide those she cared about with the natural warmth that she was undoubtedly gifted with. Breanna was as selfless as they come, willingly giving anything she had to improve the lives of others, even in times when she had very little to give at all. Breanna brought these endearing qualities into every avenue of her life - including her incredible love story with her husband, Jeremy. Affectionately known to him as "Baby Love", Brea and Jeremy built an immediate connection after a chance meeting at a music studio in Sacramento in 2008. What began as a first date progressed into love and marriage, which eventually culminated in the birth of her two beautiful boys, Gavin (9) and Greydon (8). Breanna was a gifted mother, showing daily that she was willing to do anything and everything to provide her boys a life full of the burning love she instinctively gave to everyone she encountered. When not having a blast together at a monster truck show or a baseball game, the Granata family could often be found at the river, which will always be their "happy place". Breanna was a mother that left a lasting impression on not only her husband and children, but to all others that have or will meet the Granata family. Breanna was preceded in death by her brother, Rhett (7), and leaves behind a loving family that will forever cherish her memory: her husband, Jeremy; her two children, Gavin and Greydon; parents, father Randy/Beth Seevers and mother Michelle/Lee Sanford; her brother, Brandon; and the many aunts, uncles, and cousins that adore her. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to the gofundme.com/ Gavin & Greydon Educational Fund, which will help ensure that Breanna's sons have every resource possible available to them as they follow their dreams. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close