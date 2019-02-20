Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Joy Garrett. View Sign

February 1, 2019 Brenda was born to Raymond and Lordis Baroman in Honolulu, Hawaii. She had 2 older brothers and 1 younger, John, who was born severely autistic and whom she cared for until her death. In 1969, Brenda met Greg at Foothill High School as he stumbled out of a bus and almost knocked her down. The future Prom Queen gave a kind smile to ease Greg's embarrassment and became the owner of his unworthy heart. Greg has had the honor to try and keep up with the passion and acts of love that Brenda expected herself to perform every day for the following 50 years. A caring, generous and tough mother, Brenda's brood extended far beyond the immediate family countless nieces, nephews, and neighborhood friends were honored to call her mom, and she loved them as her own children. As a Grandmother, she was lovingly referred to as "Tutu" by her 7 grandchildren who kept her heart filled with a Joy that she considered both a reward and a new field for her nurturing. Brenda was so protective of her children's mental and spiritual development that she taught them at home until it was time for high school to prepare them for college. All 5 of them were accepted into and graduated from UC Berkeley. Ezra, Lisa, Woody, Sam and Lori will all tell you that it was Mom's strength and sheer willpower that enabled them to fulfill her own dream of graduating from an institution that meant so much to her. It is time now for her children to prepare their own children to live Joyfully and increase the light that Brenda added to our world. Memorial services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 22 at Church of the Transfiguration, located at 4000 East Castro Valley Boulevard in Castro Valley, CA. A reception will follow in Mt. Tabor Hall at the same location.

