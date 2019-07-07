Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born March 25, 1958 in Hawthorne, NV Brenda passed away June 22, 2019 at her home in Rancho Cordova, CA. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia, son Jonathan, daughter-in-law Christine, granddaughter Gabriella "Gabby", father-in-law William Leslie Rice, aunt Marjorie Sivil, close family friends the Cookes and Harlins, as well as many other beloved relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ethel "Kay" Renfro of Hawthorne, NV, mother-in-law Jerilene Rice of Black Mountain, NC and her husband of 34 years, Capt. Randall "Randy" Rice (USAF Retired). She met her husband Randy in her home town of Hawthorne, NV and they were married in March 1976. Randy's military career allowed the family to travel around the world and caused them to move frequently, ultimately settling in Rancho Cordova, CA. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco 49ers. She was also an animal lover and had many pets over the years. Among the pets she was especially close to was a cat named Bigfoot who traveled the world with the family reaching the age of twenty-one years, a guinea pig named Harry who was named after Cubs announcing great Harry Caray, and a cat named Skye who joined her and Randy years ago and remained by her side during her final hours. She was never one to mince words and told it like she saw it. Above everything else she was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She always put the needs of others in her family before her own. She had an ability to remain strongly connected to those she loved by taking on their interests as her own with great passion and enthusiasm. At the time of her passing she was awaiting a liver transplant. The family asks that if you are not a registered organ donor, consider becoming one. If you are registered as a donor, inform your family of that decision. Those simple acts could save the lives of others. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday July 14 th at 11:00 am at the Marriott Hotel in Rancho Cordova located at 11211 Point East Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the following organizations: The Petfinder Foundation The Humane Society of the United States Los Angeles Guinea Pig Rescue The Performing Animal Welfare Society in Galt, CA

