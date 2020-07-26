Brent Nilo Mendonsa (34), passed away suddenly on July 14. He was a complicated guy with a huge heart and had a fierce loyalty to those he loved. Brent is survived by his parents, Scott and Debbie; his sister, Becky (Chris); his dogs - Killer, Norton, Lola and Ruby; and many loving family members and friends. Brent was one of the kindest and sweetest souls you would ever meet. He loved movies, the ocean - especially visiting Hawaii, and found real joy when skimboarding and surfing. He cherished his short career as a realtor and had always hoped to return to it. Brent was a courageous young man who fought a long battle with mental health. We take comfort in knowing that he is at peace once again. He was dearly loved by many and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. Close your eyes Have no fear The monster's gone He's on the run Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful boy Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



