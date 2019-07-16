Brian, Garlock, 55, peacefully passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at San Jose Regional Medical Center. Preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn. Survived by his father John and brother Steven. Brian was born in Concord, California on March 13, 1964. He moved with his family to Citrus Heights in 1972. Attended Cambridge Heights Elementary, Will Rogers Middle School and graduated from San Juan High School in 1982 where he lettered in Track and Cross Country. Brian had a rough life but he made the most of it in his own way. He loved the Oakland As and the Raiders, had a great memory for baseball and football statistics, and could tell inappropriate jokes by the hour. A Memorial will be held in Graeagle, California on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 16, 2019