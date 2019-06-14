Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Crain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 29, 1960 - May 1, 2019 On May 1, 2019, Brian unexpectedly succumbed to his hard fought battle with diabetes, an illness to which he had lost both legs. He died peacefully in his family's Sacramento home. Brian was born in Redwood City, CA on August 29, 1960, though he resided in the Sacramento area his entire life. Growing up he was a GATE student, an outstanding left-handed pitcher, and a 1979 Mira Loma High School graduate. The automotive industry was the focus of his work career. Brian is survived by his mother Elizabeth Crain, his younger brothers Patrick V. Crain and Scott C. Crain, his children Brandon Crain and Nichole Hettich, his grandson Mason Hettich, his aunt Sue Crain, his cat Kali, and many friends and relatives that loved him. An informal celebration with a light lunch is planned for Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1 PM at the Crain's home. Private internment at Cypress Lawn in Petaluma, CA is planned for late July. Brian will be interred next to his father, Bruce N. Crain.

August 29, 1960 - May 1, 2019 On May 1, 2019, Brian unexpectedly succumbed to his hard fought battle with diabetes, an illness to which he had lost both legs. He died peacefully in his family's Sacramento home. Brian was born in Redwood City, CA on August 29, 1960, though he resided in the Sacramento area his entire life. Growing up he was a GATE student, an outstanding left-handed pitcher, and a 1979 Mira Loma High School graduate. The automotive industry was the focus of his work career. Brian is survived by his mother Elizabeth Crain, his younger brothers Patrick V. Crain and Scott C. Crain, his children Brandon Crain and Nichole Hettich, his grandson Mason Hettich, his aunt Sue Crain, his cat Kali, and many friends and relatives that loved him. An informal celebration with a light lunch is planned for Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1 PM at the Crain's home. Private internment at Cypress Lawn in Petaluma, CA is planned for late July. Brian will be interred next to his father, Bruce N. Crain. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close