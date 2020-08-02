Born January 15, 1964 and passed unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 25, 2020 in Sacramento California. Brian was taken too soon and leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Kimberly and his children Kyle (Carrie), Alex (Anna), Desirae and Aspen. He was a proud papa to Maddy and Ella, uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to anyone in need. He is also survived by his mother Linda, brother Steve and was preceded in death by his father, Gil and his sisters, Diane and Angie. Brian died working in a job that he loved. He was a sales representative with LeafFilter and looked forward to his daily appointments. Brian loved golfing, bowling, camping and bbq'ing for his children and family. We will miss his "big brefkast" and appreciate him carrying on his father's traditional spam McMuffins. Brian was a lifetime fan of the Oakland A's, Sacramento King's and Raiders. He was proud to be an American and the son of a police officer. He has left a hole and void in our hearts and will be sorely missed. We know he is listening to Ozzy with his nephew, RJ and watching over us to keep us safe. We love you so high, so high, all the way to the sky. Until we meet again. Services pending Covid restrictions and will be held at AJ Nicoletti.



