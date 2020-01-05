Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Richard Lincoln. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Richard Lincoln passed away unexpectedly in El Granada, CA on November 17, 2019 at the age of 49. His journey began when he was born on July 2, 1970 in Sacramento, CA. Brian truly lived life to the fullest, enjoying many adventures, and embraced those around him with endless love and kindness. Brian was known for his infectious smile, engaging conversations, and passion for music; playing piano was one of his greatest joys in life. After attending Jesuit High School, Brian graduated from Sacramento State University in 1994, earning a degree in Economics. He then began a career in Software lasting over 25 years, most recently working at Xerox, Palo Alto. On September 25, 2004 Brian married his long-time sweetheart Kristy Morris and together built an amazing life. Brian's light shined bright and was a blessing and joy to all who knew him. He will forever be in our hearts. Brian was preceded in death by his Grandparents William & Lillian Lincoln, Grandparents Charles & Elizabeth Nitz, Grandfather Fred Peikert. Brian is survived by his Wife Kristy, Stepson Naythan Morris, Parents William & Elizabeth Lincoln, Brother Christopher Lincoln (Carolyn), Sister Pamela Guerrero, & many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 am, at Faith United Methodist Church located at 3600 J. St., Sacramento. A reception in his honor will immediately follow at Rio City Café, Sacramento.

