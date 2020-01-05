Brian W. Dunn passed into God's loving arms very suddenly and unexpectedly on December 26th 2019. Brian was born in 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Bud Duane Dunn and Burnetta Pearson Dunn. Brian was well loved by his family and well known and respected in the El Dorado Hills Community. He will be truly missed. Services by Green Valley Mortuary Wednesday January 8, 2020. LDS Chapel, 1275 Green Valley Road, El Dorado Hills, CA. Visitation 12:30 to 2:00 PM, Services 2:00 PM, Reception following. Burial, Green Valley Cemetery, Rescue, CA. Full Obituary can be viewed at www.greenvalleymortuary.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020