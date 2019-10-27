Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bridget Mary Flynn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Bridget Mary Flynn, RSM, died on October 22, 2019, in Auburn, Ca, after a lingering illness. Passionate, energetic, an educator, a woman of the Church. These are just a few images that describe Sister Bridget Mary Flynn, RSM. Sister Michelle Gorman remembers her insight for life: "To live this moment is everything." Born on January 5, 1936, in Mallow, Ireland, Sister Bridget Mary, surrounded by her Mercy Community, went home to God on October 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Convent, Auburn, CA. having lived her religious life for 65 years. Bridget Mary was born to James Flynn and Bridget Hassett and was one of six children, her brothers, Charlie, Johnny, Jimmy, and Jerry, and her sister Elsie, all who have predeceased Bridget. Services for Sister Bridget Mary are as follows: Monday, October 28, 2019, at 3:00 Reception of the Body; Monday, October 28, 2019, at 6:30pm Vigil Service and Tuesday morning at 10:30 the Mass of Christian Burial and Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. All services will be at Our Lady of Mercy Convent, 535 Sacramento Street, Auburn, CA. Arrangements entrusted to W. F. Gormley & Sons.

