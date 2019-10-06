Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce A. Kaspari. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Sometimes people come into your life for a moment, a day, or a lifetime. It matters not the time they spent with you but how they impacted your life in that time." Bruce A. Kaspari passed on August 9, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones and is now with his loving wife Jan in Heaven. Bruce was born in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, in 1944 and his family later moved to Sacramento. Preceded in death by parents Jay and Shirley Kaspari; survived by brother Greg Kaspari, son Todd (Pamela) Kaspari, stepdaughter Tammy Morgan, grandchildren Kyle (Janey), Avery, Brooke (Matthew), and Lauren, as well as great grandchildren Brooks, Barrett, and Aubrey. Bruce was truly a remarkable man, and while there are far too many accomplishments to list, here are a few: Bruce served his country in Vietnam as a Marine Corps M60 gun team leader from 1966 to 1968. He was an accomplished Executive Administrator for the State of California Department of Justice for over 30 years, having served on numerous Boards of Directors for National Child Support programs. He was founding member of the Elk Grove Marine Corps League Detachment #1238. Bruce was a loving and proud Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, and perhaps most importantly, a person who touched many lives with his generosity and true concern for others. Both Bruce and Jan will be interred together in a memorial service to be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon, CA. There will be a gathering after the service at Elk Grove Park in the Pavilion Building from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elk Grove Marine Corps League Detachment #1238.

