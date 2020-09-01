Bruce Adams died Aug. 21 at Western Slope Health Center after suffering a stroke in January 2019 in Placerville. He was born in Atascadero, Calif. in 1938 and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1957. He attended University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., on a football scholarship and graduated from San Jose State University with a B.A. and from Humboldt State University, Arcata Calif., with a masters, in public administration. He worked in many government jobs including McClellan Air Force Base as a civilian and San Luis Obispo County in administration. He served as the first Mono County Administrator in Bridgeport; City Manager in Hughson, Calif; Humboldt County Deputy Administrator in Eureka, Calif.; Douglas County Manager in Minden, Nev., and Finance Officer of El Dorado Irrigation District in Placerville, Calif. Bruce was active in sports. He played semi-professional football for the Sacramento Lancers and then other teams into his mid 30's. He snow skied three days a week until the age of 77. He ran daily most of his life, running half marathons and regularly running San Francisco's Bay-to-Breakers. He also enjoyed golfing, hiking, hunting, fishing, water skiing and boating, and scuba diving off his boat in Morro Bay. He and his wife were frequent RV, fifth wheel travelers including three cross county trips. They took many cruises and foreign country trips, visiting every major wine region country in the world. Bruce was always maintaining and restoring classic cars, belonged to the Sacramento MG club and was a docent of the California Towe Auto Museum. He was an award-winning wine maker at his co-op winery in Pollock Pines and member of El Dorado Winemakers Club. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years Barbara, 2 sons, 3 grand daughters and his beloved cat that often visited him at Western Slope Health Center. No services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store