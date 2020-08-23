1/1
Bruce Bacci
8/8/1936 - 8/17/2020
Bruce will now join his beloved mother Clarice Bacci, father Henry Bacci, Aunt Violet & Uncle Anthony (Tony) Cartellone. Bruce was a resident of Carmichael, CA for most of his life. In his earlier years, he was proud to work for the Carmichael Fire Department and then went on to own his own business, Carmichael Fire Extinguisher. He later did janitorial services to keep busy. Bruce died peacefully and enjoyed life as an independent guy to the very end. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Services will be at: St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am Reception to follow

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
