Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Bryer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Bruce Bryer is sad to share the news of his death on November 28, 2019, at age 93, as a result of a heart attack. At the time of his death, he was still living independently in Citrus Heights, CA, and enjoying a very good quality of life. Bruce was born on September 11, 1926 in Lawrence, MA and spent his childhood in the Northeastern United States. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1947, earning a degree in Philosophy while serving as a commissioned ensign in the U.S Naval Reserve during World War II. Wanderlust set in, and he relocated to California, where he worked for American President Lines and at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park. During the Korean War in the early 1950s, Bruce was recalled to active naval service. He would go on to serve 20 years in the US Navy, including two tours in Vietnam. His last assignment was at Pearl Harbor, HI, where he retired in 1971 as a lieutenant commander. Bruce's life then took a unique turn that suited him perfectly. He enrolled at the University of Hawaii, Honolulu, where he earned a Master of Library Studies degree and a Master of Education degree. He found employment as Director of the Carnegie Library in Dixon, CA, where he enjoyed a satisfying 12 year career as a public librarian, retiring for a second time in 1984. Bruce was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Garnet, who passed away in 2015 shortly after their 58th anniversary. Their marriage was a model of true love through thick and thin. They traveled extensively in their retirement years, enjoying 62 Elderhostel excursions to countries near and far. They shared a commitment to fitness and activity, and for many years walked the perimeter of their Lakeview Village neighborhood as a late night ritual. Full of heart but ultimately a man of logic, Bruce was an avid reader, loved modern art, and enjoyed the music and movies of all generations. He played poker weekly for years and would rarely say no to a game night. His generally reserved nature quickly gave way to a laugh in response to a good joke. He kept a "Funny Errors" file of humorous typos from publications and loved sharing it. Bruce is survived by his four children, who adored him and were blessed by his steadfast love: Brent Bryer (Kathy) and Berri Harter, from his first marriage to Janice Hill, and Judy Montgomery (Ken), and Susan Bryer-Shelton (Ernie), from his marriage to Garnet. He will be dearly missed by his four grandchildren, Mark, Erin, Brian, and Michael, and his two great-grandchildren, Emily and Bree. Burial services will be private. At Bruce's request, memorial gifts may be sent to the Dixon Public Library, 231 N. 1st St., Dixon, CA, 95620. The library invites you to submit a note with specific title suggestions or specific categories of interest in his honor. A nameplate will be placed in the book in his memory.

The family of Bruce Bryer is sad to share the news of his death on November 28, 2019, at age 93, as a result of a heart attack. At the time of his death, he was still living independently in Citrus Heights, CA, and enjoying a very good quality of life. Bruce was born on September 11, 1926 in Lawrence, MA and spent his childhood in the Northeastern United States. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1947, earning a degree in Philosophy while serving as a commissioned ensign in the U.S Naval Reserve during World War II. Wanderlust set in, and he relocated to California, where he worked for American President Lines and at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park. During the Korean War in the early 1950s, Bruce was recalled to active naval service. He would go on to serve 20 years in the US Navy, including two tours in Vietnam. His last assignment was at Pearl Harbor, HI, where he retired in 1971 as a lieutenant commander. Bruce's life then took a unique turn that suited him perfectly. He enrolled at the University of Hawaii, Honolulu, where he earned a Master of Library Studies degree and a Master of Education degree. He found employment as Director of the Carnegie Library in Dixon, CA, where he enjoyed a satisfying 12 year career as a public librarian, retiring for a second time in 1984. Bruce was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Garnet, who passed away in 2015 shortly after their 58th anniversary. Their marriage was a model of true love through thick and thin. They traveled extensively in their retirement years, enjoying 62 Elderhostel excursions to countries near and far. They shared a commitment to fitness and activity, and for many years walked the perimeter of their Lakeview Village neighborhood as a late night ritual. Full of heart but ultimately a man of logic, Bruce was an avid reader, loved modern art, and enjoyed the music and movies of all generations. He played poker weekly for years and would rarely say no to a game night. His generally reserved nature quickly gave way to a laugh in response to a good joke. He kept a "Funny Errors" file of humorous typos from publications and loved sharing it. Bruce is survived by his four children, who adored him and were blessed by his steadfast love: Brent Bryer (Kathy) and Berri Harter, from his first marriage to Janice Hill, and Judy Montgomery (Ken), and Susan Bryer-Shelton (Ernie), from his marriage to Garnet. He will be dearly missed by his four grandchildren, Mark, Erin, Brian, and Michael, and his two great-grandchildren, Emily and Bree. Burial services will be private. At Bruce's request, memorial gifts may be sent to the Dixon Public Library, 231 N. 1st St., Dixon, CA, 95620. The library invites you to submit a note with specific title suggestions or specific categories of interest in his honor. A nameplate will be placed in the book in his memory. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close