Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Carl Baccei. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce was an adventurer and joyous optimist with a deep love of life and people of all walks. A native of Woodland, CA, he earned an appointment to West Point Military Academy and graduated in 1967. After serving in Vietnam, Bruce earned an MA in Architecture from the University of Oregon, where he began his professional commitment to passive solar home design and renewable energy. He was a pioneer of the Solar Energy Research Institute in CO, then launched a solar home design business. In the 1980s, he moved into the energy sector to champion research and integration of renewable energy technologies in CO and CA. In 2017 he retired from Sacramento Municipal Utility District. Bruce had a lifelong commitment to health and fitness. He was a distance runner, triathlete, bicyclist, yogi and sailor, who loved to serve cappuccino and waffles. Together with wife Barbara, he sailed the Pacific, and reengineered a Sacramento home into a stunning passive solar design. He was lay ordained in the Soto Zen tradition. He is survived by his beloved Barbara, and their combined family of 6 children and 12 grandchildren. He passed away peacefully in his home after a long and courageous acceptance of ALS. His motto: "Every day is a great day; you just have to be dressed for it." Bruce gazed into the eyes of everyone he met with "Be love. See love." Donations may be made to

Bruce was an adventurer and joyous optimist with a deep love of life and people of all walks. A native of Woodland, CA, he earned an appointment to West Point Military Academy and graduated in 1967. After serving in Vietnam, Bruce earned an MA in Architecture from the University of Oregon, where he began his professional commitment to passive solar home design and renewable energy. He was a pioneer of the Solar Energy Research Institute in CO, then launched a solar home design business. In the 1980s, he moved into the energy sector to champion research and integration of renewable energy technologies in CO and CA. In 2017 he retired from Sacramento Municipal Utility District. Bruce had a lifelong commitment to health and fitness. He was a distance runner, triathlete, bicyclist, yogi and sailor, who loved to serve cappuccino and waffles. Together with wife Barbara, he sailed the Pacific, and reengineered a Sacramento home into a stunning passive solar design. He was lay ordained in the Soto Zen tradition. He is survived by his beloved Barbara, and their combined family of 6 children and 12 grandchildren. He passed away peacefully in his home after a long and courageous acceptance of ALS. His motto: "Every day is a great day; you just have to be dressed for it." Bruce gazed into the eyes of everyone he met with "Be love. See love." Donations may be made to Farmworkerjustice.org or the Center for Memory and Aging at UCSF https://memory.ucsf.edu/about/support-us Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close