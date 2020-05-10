Bruce Davis died unexpectedly of a heart attack April 27 at his home in Rancho Murieta, CA at age 65. Bruce grew up in the Florin area of Sacramento and was a 1971 graduate of Elk Grove High School. He married Teresa Ann Hill in 1975, while both were in the Navy. After serving as a radioman in the Submarine Force, he returned to college and graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1982. His career was focused on the construction of electrical, coal and nuclear power plants at various US locations. Bruce and Teresa made their temporary home at various construction site locations. While traveling around Montana they fell in love with Bozeman. They purchased a home in the Hyalite foothills in 1991. At that time, Bruce also established Davis Consulting. He greatly enjoyed the area and was an avid hunter and expert fly fisherman. When he had a break from work he spent his time fishing the famous rivers and streams in the greater Gallatin area. Bruce was an accomplished clarinet and saxophone player who also spent evenings viewing the Montana night sky taking pictures of comets, stars and planets with his high powered telescope. He was a lifelong SF Giants fan, he enjoyed golf, and lived life to its fullest! Bruce and Teresa were married for 30 years prior to her death in 2005. In 2019 Bruce determined that he had endured his last Montana winter and moved back to his roots, settling in Rancho Murieta. Joining in this journey was his life partner Kimmer Petroff. Bruce was preceded in death by his father John Davis, his mother Peg Davis, and his wife Teresa Ann (Hill) Davis. He is survived by his partner Kimmer Petroff, brother Rob (Mary Anne), sister Janet (Jerry) Gross, 3 Nephews, 2 Cousins, and an Uncle. At his request, there will be no formal services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store