Bruce Finley, an amazing man came to a peaceful "end of the trail," on earth June 3, 2019. Born to parents Cleona and Richard Finley June 19, 1947. Bruce graduated from James Marshall HS, SCC and CSUS. Bruce worked for Goodyear Co. and held several civil service positions before retiring to Hidden Ponds Ranch where he enjoyed fishing, gardening and family gatherings. Bruce leaves his adoring wife of 51 years, Lynda, their "wonder son" Forrest/Shannon, loving sisters Brook/ Rodney Egbert and Bridget/Wayne Lukins to cherish his memory. Predeceased by brother-in-law Dan Erhart. Proud grandpa to Alexis and Sierra, loving uncle to several nieces and nephews and loyal friend to many. Happy trails . . . till we meet again. Memorial is being held at the family home June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Camping attire welcomed. Please make donations to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or the National Parkinson's Foundation.

