Bruce Maurice Blumen, age 86, passed away July 1, 2019, at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA, following a long illness. Bruce was born July 25, 1932 in Brentwood, CA to David and Ruth (Lohmann) Blumen. He married Joanne Barnhouse in 1953 and enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and marketing, which moved the family from Anaheim, CA to Waco, TX and then back to the Sacramento area in 1966. In 2009, Bruce produced "The Bill Collector," an independent film he adapted from his original novel. He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Blumen, in 2016. Bruce will be missed by his loving children, Andrew Phillips and Linda Hess of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Stacy Knight-Dann of Sacramento, CA; by his beloved sister, Joanne McKee of Sacramento, CA; by his three adoring grandchildren, and two adored great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. A private family gathering will be held at Dana Point Harbor, Dana Point, CA to scatter his ashes and celebrate his life. Memorial contributions may be made to Acres of Hope, 13675 Bowman Rd., Auburn, CA 95603.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019