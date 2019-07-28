Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Maurice Blumen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Maurice Blumen, age 86, passed away July 1, 2019, at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA, following a long illness. Bruce was born July 25, 1932 in Brentwood, CA to David and Ruth (Lohmann) Blumen. He married Joanne Barnhouse in 1953 and enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and marketing, which moved the family from Anaheim, CA to Waco, TX and then back to the Sacramento area in 1966. In 2009, Bruce produced "The Bill Collector," an independent film he adapted from his original novel. He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Blumen, in 2016. Bruce will be missed by his loving children, Andrew Phillips and Linda Hess of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Stacy Knight-Dann of Sacramento, CA; by his beloved sister, Joanne McKee of Sacramento, CA; by his three adoring grandchildren, and two adored great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. A private family gathering will be held at Dana Point Harbor, Dana Point, CA to scatter his ashes and celebrate his life. Memorial contributions may be made to Acres of Hope, 13675 Bowman Rd., Auburn, CA 95603.

Bruce Maurice Blumen, age 86, passed away July 1, 2019, at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA, following a long illness. Bruce was born July 25, 1932 in Brentwood, CA to David and Ruth (Lohmann) Blumen. He married Joanne Barnhouse in 1953 and enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and marketing, which moved the family from Anaheim, CA to Waco, TX and then back to the Sacramento area in 1966. In 2009, Bruce produced "The Bill Collector," an independent film he adapted from his original novel. He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Blumen, in 2016. Bruce will be missed by his loving children, Andrew Phillips and Linda Hess of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Stacy Knight-Dann of Sacramento, CA; by his beloved sister, Joanne McKee of Sacramento, CA; by his three adoring grandchildren, and two adored great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. A private family gathering will be held at Dana Point Harbor, Dana Point, CA to scatter his ashes and celebrate his life. Memorial contributions may be made to Acres of Hope, 13675 Bowman Rd., Auburn, CA 95603. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close