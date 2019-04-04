Bud DeSouza, 70, of Sacramento, entered into heaven on March 31, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Stella, and his three daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren: Mickey Castellano Gabrielli, husband Joe, and children Marcello and Elisa; Christy Castellano Roberto, husband Matt, and son Rocco; and Terri DeSouza Clarke, husband Brian, and sons Spencer and Bradley. He leaves behind his four siblings Marcia Gutierrez, Johnny DeSouza, Debbie Zarilla, and Dave DeSouza, and their families. Bud will forever be remembered as a caring husband, dad, Popi, uncle, cousin, nephew, member of the Hoggs crew, baseball and softball coach, manager and player, avid golfer, Perfect-Game bowler, all-around sports enthusiast, neighbor, co-worker, classmate and one-of-a-kind friend to all. An Open House will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at The Sunshine Event Center in Elk Grove, 9360 Elk Grove-Florin Rd, Suite 4.
|
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 4, 2019