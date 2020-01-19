Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bun Su Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bun Su Young, known as Sue by all who knew her, was the middle child of seven children. Sue had a beautiful sense of style, she loved to shop. Mom was also the best hair stylist, she was amazing with a blow dryer and a brush. Mom had a personality that drew people to her. People were drawn to her spirit, her smile and her warmth. Sue married Murphy Young on September 25, 1961. They were still married at the time of her passing. Besides family, Sue loved to play bingo and the slots. She would play whenever she had a chance. Sue leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Murphy Young, her son Murphy Jr, her daughter Thresa Davis, her grand children Michel'le Davis, Krystal Davis, Tamiko Davis Jones, Patrice Davis, and William Davis. Her great grand children Thresa and Tristan Jones. She also leaves behind her 3 younger siblings and a host of nieces and nephews. Grave side services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA 95620 on Jan. 22, 2020 at 10:30 am.

