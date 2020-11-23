Burton Lauppe
March 17, 1925 - October 5, 2020
Nicolaus, California - Burton Harold Lauppe passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 5,2020 at the age of 95. He was born on March 17, 1925 in Sacramento to Bus and Velma Lauppe. He attended schools in Sacramento and graduated from Grant High School. He joined the Navy in 1943, serving on an LST as a signalman, during WWII. Upon returning home, Burton joined his dad on the family farm and in 1951 married the love of his life, Kathryn Louise Hart, They celebrated 62 years of marriage before her death in 2014. They had 3 children Alan, Joan, and Warren. Burton was a 59 year member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Shriners, and a Rainbow Girls Dad. Burton also served on the Sutter Planning Commission, was a trustee of Fairview Community Church, Board Member of the Rice Growers Association, and a member of the California Sugar Beet Growers Association. In his later years, he and Kathryn loved to travel in their motorhome , visiting every state in the USA. Burton was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn and his daughter Joan Johnson. He is survived by his son Alan (Deborah), Warren (Cynthia) and son-in-law Doug Johnson. 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Due to COVID restrictions a private service was held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Fairview Community Christian Church at 1991 Pacific Ave. Trowbridge, CA 95659 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, Development Office- Memorials, Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento CA 95817