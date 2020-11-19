Byron Anthony Drew
September 3, 1924 - November 10, 2020
Sacramento, California - Byron Anthony Drew was born and raised, educated, worked, and died in Sacramento. He was born on September 3, 1924 to Joseph and Rose (Louch) Drupiewski. He graduated from McClatchy High School in June 1942. During his senior year Byron enlisted in the US Navy and reported for active duty in January 1943. One of Byron's proudest moments in the Navy was when he personally steered his boat through the Panama Canal en route to San Diego. Byron then crossed the Pacific to take part in the battles for Iwo Jima and Okinawa. In February 1946, Byron returned to Sacramento. After attending Sacramento City College and then Sacramento State College he received a degree in chemistry in 1950. While at Sacramento State Byron met his future wife, Phyllis Perry. They married in 1950, had four children, and remained happy married until Phyllis's passing in 1994. While working as a chemist, Byron returned to Sacramento State where he obtained his teaching credential. Byron began teaching both chemistry and physics at Sacramento High School in 1964. At that same time, Byron attended the University of Wyoming over three summers and received a Master of Science degree. Byron continued teaching at Sacramento High where he was a popular teacher and class sponsor for multiple classes over the years until he retired in 1986. After retiring, Byron and Phyllis spent their time enjoying their grandchildren and traveling in Europe visiting former students and colleagues. Byron joined the Masonic Lodge in 1965 and served as the lodge Master several times. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite. He worked as a volunteer at the Shriners Hospital for Children
for many years. While serving as a Masonic sponsor for Eastern Star Byron met Geneva Christophel in 2004. Byron and Geneva would stay together sharing each other's families and traveling until Geneva's passing in 2018. Byron lived out the last years of his life as he had the first 94 years, enjoying activities with friends and family, reading, and learning. Byron was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth and sister Virginia (Angoletti), his wife Phyllis Perry Drew, partner Geneva Christophel, his son Russell, and a grandson. He is survived by his brother Jerome Drupiewski, son Thomas (Marilyn), and his daughters Susan Burr (Doug) and Sharon Drew (Ron LePage), 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews across the country. Visitation will be at Nicoletti's Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd., on Thursday, November 19 from 7 to 8pm. The funeral will be Friday, November 20 at 11:00am outdoors at Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery, 2720 Riverside Blvd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Byron's memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children
– Northern California or to a charity of one's choice