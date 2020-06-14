On June 2nd 2020, Byron David Sharpnack peacefully passed away among family at his home in Roseville at the age of 90. He was born in Santa Rosa on March 5th, 1930 to Roy and Mary Sharpnack. He was married to Beverly Berdan for 65 years. Byron is a veteran of the US Air Force and worked at McClellan Air Force Base for 29 years as a radar technician. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and was an avid gardener. He was a devout Christian and a member of Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville. Byron is survived by his wife, Beverly, and his children Tom Sharpnack, Jeanette Childers, Irene Sharpnack, Sandra Palomo, and Susan Sharpnack. He had seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service is to be announced. He will be dearly missed by all.



