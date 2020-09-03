B. Gale Wilson was born on July 6, 1929 in Tridell, UT and passed away on September 1, 2020 in Auburn, California. Father to 10 children, he served as Fairfield's City Manager from 1956-1988, he helped expand and improve Fairfield in many ways and was known throughout his profession as a leading innovator. He volunteered and served in numerous community organizations throughout his life. The greenery and flowers seen throughout the Fairfield area are inspired by his mother's love of flowers and beautifying her environment. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Eastern Canada (1949-1951) and later with his wife Carolu to the Philippines (1988-1990), developing a love for all the people he served. He spent his retirement years enjoying his large extended family, traveling, hobby investing and "went about doing good" in every way he could. He is predeceased by his first wife Mollie Cox (1952-1980) and Carolu McGagin (1984-2019). He is survived by his sons Cary (Diana) McGagin, Brent (Sharman) Wilson, Steve Wilson, daughter-in-law Virginia Wilson, Gordon (Susan) Wilson and Craig (Gayla) Wilson; daughters Kelly Wilson, Colleen (Tim) Strazzo, Kathleen (Hernando) Perez, Karen-Marie (Jeff) Belnap, and Alta Ann (Adam) Kelley; 41 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. A viewing (limited to 10 people or less at a time due to Covid-19 governmental restrictions) will be held on Thursday, Sept 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610, 916-725-2109). Interment at Lincoln Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held on July 2, 2021 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1255 Bell Road, Auburn, CA).



