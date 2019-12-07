Lance passed away on Nov. 30th surrounded by loved ones. born on March 7th, 1946 in California, he went was an undergrad at UCSB and went on to complete his doctorate in Economics at the University of Oregon. He bravely served his country in the United States Army. He had a long career working in many capacities for the state and other private companies. He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Brennan (and wife Kellie), his two daughters, Ann and Katie, as well as numerous friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and his community. A memorial service in his honor will be held on Dec. 14th at 1:00PM at Fremont Presbyterian Church, 5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento CA 95819, with a reception following.

