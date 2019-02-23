Calixto H. Vazquez, "Don Cali", passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18th, 2019 at 99 years old. He was survived by his wife, Asela Vazquez Gutierrez, and 13 children: Seferina, Maria de Jesus (Bernabe), Elba (Beto), Monica (Silvano), Jose Asuncion (Mirelia), Maria Elia (Chon), Ramiro (Olga), Rusbelina (Paul), Javier (Rosa), Carlos, Leticia (Francisco), Oscar (Belinda), and Zoila. He also had numerous grandchildren, great - grandchildren, great - great - grandchildren, and many other family members. He will be greatly missed. The Family of Calixto Vazquez welcomes you to join them in celebrating his life. Viewing & Rosary: Sunday, February 24th at 6:00 p.m. St Joseph's Catholic Parish. 1717 El Monte Ave. Sacramento, CA 95815 Funeral Services: Monday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. St Joseph's Catholic Parish 1717 El Monte Ave. Sacramento, CA 95815. Burial Services: To follow after funeral services at St Mary's Cemetery 6905 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2019