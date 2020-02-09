Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin E. Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Calvin E. Miller, 69 of Sacramento, CA transitioned at 8:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He is a graduate of Grant Union High School, and the California State University at Sacramento, class of 1974. In 2006, he retired from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, after 39 years of service, where his last professional position was a Natural Gas Trader. He was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons, along with many other ministries. An avid sportsman, Calvin enjoyed participating in all manner of athletic activities. He was also committed to serving the community, and an active supporter of a number of community-based organizations and programs. Calvin is survived by his wife, Dorothy Miller, son Jamaal Miller, daughter Vishani Miller, and grandchild, Hasaan Miller. He is also survived by his mother, Mrs. Rose Ester Miller, seven siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. The wake viewing is on February 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Morgan and Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA.

Mr. Calvin E. Miller, 69 of Sacramento, CA transitioned at 8:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He is a graduate of Grant Union High School, and the California State University at Sacramento, class of 1974. In 2006, he retired from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, after 39 years of service, where his last professional position was a Natural Gas Trader. He was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons, along with many other ministries. An avid sportsman, Calvin enjoyed participating in all manner of athletic activities. He was also committed to serving the community, and an active supporter of a number of community-based organizations and programs. Calvin is survived by his wife, Dorothy Miller, son Jamaal Miller, daughter Vishani Miller, and grandchild, Hasaan Miller. He is also survived by his mother, Mrs. Rose Ester Miller, seven siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. The wake viewing is on February 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Morgan and Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020

