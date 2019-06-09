With great sadness, the family of Calvin Fong, 46, announces his passing on May 28, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Mr. Fong was born September 9, 1972, in Sacramento, to Fon Bill and Pik Yiu (Yee) Fong. He attended John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento, then Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, where he was awarded a bachelor's degree in speech communications. He went on to earn a master's degree in communication studies at Eastern Michigan University in Ypisilanti, Michigan. After college, Mr. Fong lived in Washington, DC, and Atlanta, Georgia, where he enjoyed a successful career in retail with brands Gucci, Valentino, Omega and Escada. In 2016, he returned to Sacramento, where he most recently was a stylist with home-goods retailer West Elm. A lifelong style aficionado with an unerring eye for design, Mr. Fong was a reliable go-to resource for friends, family, and clients seeking his counsel. Outside his professional pursuits, Mr. Fong enjoyed time with his family, including his grandnieces and grandnephews; attending theatre performances; and pursuing his epicurean interests. He was preceded in death by his father, Fon Bill Fong. Survivors include his mother, Pik Yiu Fong; sisters Lana (Cheong) Lo and Anna Szeto; nephews Patrick Lo and Jeffrey Szeto; nieces Vicki (Brian) Burke, Maggie (Kevin) Oto, and Stephanie (Nathan) Wong; and five grandnieces and grandnephews who he adored. At Mr. Fong's request, he was laid to rest in a private ceremony at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento, surrounded by family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019