It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our 23 year old daughter, Camille Elizah Boudreau, as a result of epilepsy complications. Camille grew up in Elk Grove, California, attending Jesse Baker School in the Elk Grove Unified School District for children with severe disabilities. She attended middle school and high school at the Odyssey Learning Center in Orangevale for youth with disabilities. We would like to thank her committed teachers at her special schools and her In Home Support Services professionals who helped her live at home until she was an adult. In addition we would like to thank the hero staff at the Farnell Care Home in South Sacramento where Camille lived for five years. It took a village to raise Camille and these committed teachers and care providers were able to teach Camille communication, social and life skills that allowed her to be included in her community and made her world a better place. Camille is survived by her parents Kline and Roxanne Boudreau of Grass Valley, CA and her beloved big brother, Kline Joseph Boudreau of San Jose. Her sister, Danielle Kashuba and brother in law, Joseph Kashuba of Sacramento her niece and friend, Noelle Knight. Camille had a large extended family that she leaves behind. Her grandmother Joyce Bradley and grandfather, Harry Bentley Bradley of Grass Valley and her aunt Anna Bradley of Grass Valley, grandmother Darlene Snow of Sacramento, grandfather Norman Boudreau of Los Osos, her aunts and uncles Cecilia Boudreau of Los Osos, Natalie and Cliff Gordon of Tulare, CA., Janet and Larry Newland of San Luis Obispo, John Newland of Atascadero, CA, Bill and Leslie Newland of Los Angeles, Tim Pori and Shirley Gibson of San Francisco, CA, Brian Pori and Felicia Mancini of Albuquerque, NM, and Eric Pori and Donna Crane of Bakersfield. We are going to miss our little Millie, a firecracker personality we dearly love and miss.



