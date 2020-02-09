Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captoria Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Captoria (Cappy) Young passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Oakland, CA and was 98 years of age. Cappy was a 61-year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was married for 65 years and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond and by her sister, Marilyn Fong. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Wong (Jenkin; deceased); son, Terry (Susie); grandchildren, Gavin Wong, Kristen Jareck (Joe) and Stephanie Young; great grandchildren Joey and Ellie Jareck; brothers Jeff Lee (Evelyn) and Hawkins Lee (Lorraine) as well as many nieces and nephews. She had many friends and cherished each one of them. Cappy was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to the care of her family. Outside of the home, she worked in administrative positions for the Sacramento City Unified School District and Los Rios Community College where she helped students with financial aid. Cappy also spent many years as a volunteer at the - Northern California. Many thanks to all her caregivers at Triple-R South Land Park, Roseville Care Center and Greenhaven Estates. A celebration of Cappy's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 1:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street, Sacramento 95814. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACC Senior Services, 7334 Park City Drive, Sacramento, CA 95831 or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Captoria (Cappy) Young passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Oakland, CA and was 98 years of age. Cappy was a 61-year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was married for 65 years and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond and by her sister, Marilyn Fong. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Wong (Jenkin; deceased); son, Terry (Susie); grandchildren, Gavin Wong, Kristen Jareck (Joe) and Stephanie Young; great grandchildren Joey and Ellie Jareck; brothers Jeff Lee (Evelyn) and Hawkins Lee (Lorraine) as well as many nieces and nephews. She had many friends and cherished each one of them. Cappy was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to the care of her family. Outside of the home, she worked in administrative positions for the Sacramento City Unified School District and Los Rios Community College where she helped students with financial aid. Cappy also spent many years as a volunteer at the - Northern California. Many thanks to all her caregivers at Triple-R South Land Park, Roseville Care Center and Greenhaven Estates. A celebration of Cappy's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 1:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street, Sacramento 95814. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACC Senior Services, 7334 Park City Drive, Sacramento, CA 95831 or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.