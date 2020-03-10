Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caren Tracey Schaeffer-Stringer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Caren Tracey Schaeffer-Stringer, born May 7, 1963, wife of Norman Terry Stringer, tragically passed away on March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Barbara and the late Carey Schaeffer Sr. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was a 1985 graduate of Penn State and, upon graduation, began her career as a Sign Language Interpreter, specializing in legal and medical interpreting, and became a leading educator in the field. For the last 35 years, Caren made her home in Sacramento, CA and Houston, TX where she was actively involved in both communities professionally and personally. A very dedicated and loving mother of twin boys, she was heavily involved in their school and community projects. As a baseball mom, she carried more equipment than a professional photographer just in hopes that something would happen, which it often did. She enjoyed creating beautiful stain glass pieces with her husband, and more recently making jewelry. Known for her quick wit and infectious sense of humor, it was impossible to meet her and not become best of friends. She will be missed. Aside from leaving behind her husband and mother, she leaves twin sons Christian and Nicholas, a step-daughter Sheree, brother Chuck, aunt Mabel, uncle Edward and was predeceased by an older sister Carla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at

Caren Tracey Schaeffer-Stringer, born May 7, 1963, wife of Norman Terry Stringer, tragically passed away on March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Barbara and the late Carey Schaeffer Sr. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was a 1985 graduate of Penn State and, upon graduation, began her career as a Sign Language Interpreter, specializing in legal and medical interpreting, and became a leading educator in the field. For the last 35 years, Caren made her home in Sacramento, CA and Houston, TX where she was actively involved in both communities professionally and personally. A very dedicated and loving mother of twin boys, she was heavily involved in their school and community projects. As a baseball mom, she carried more equipment than a professional photographer just in hopes that something would happen, which it often did. She enjoyed creating beautiful stain glass pieces with her husband, and more recently making jewelry. Known for her quick wit and infectious sense of humor, it was impossible to meet her and not become best of friends. She will be missed. Aside from leaving behind her husband and mother, she leaves twin sons Christian and Nicholas, a step-daughter Sheree, brother Chuck, aunt Mabel, uncle Edward and was predeceased by an older sister Carla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close