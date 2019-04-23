Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Baumgartner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Raymond Baumgartner of Citrus Heights, CA passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Carl was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 10, 1950. Carl served in the Air Force (823 Red Horse) from 1968-1972 and served in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He received a degree in Physical Education and minored in Mathematics from Sacramento State, and then received a masters in Classroom Management from UC Irvine. Carl spent the next 34 years teaching and coaching in the SJUSD and retired in 2011. Carl loved nothing more than coaching his children and grandchildren in baseball, basketball, and softball. Carl enjoyed spending time with family, his poker buddies, playing golf, spending time in Reno, and anything from his hometown Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife, Nina of 47 years; son, Kelly (Rosa) children Faith, Justine and Max; son, Ryan (Sara) children Ashley and Ryan Jr.; daughter, Christine (Ryan) children McKinzie, Ryker and Alexis; and daughter, Carli. Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday April 23, and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday April 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The committal is being scheduled at a later date at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be sent to the . Go Steelers!

