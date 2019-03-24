Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Eugene Ingersoll. View Sign

Carl Eugene Ingersoll, age 72, died at home of advanced bone cancer and other complications, on February 14, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona. Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Ileen (Hall) Ingersoll, of Yuma, AZ; his, daughter Lisa Wines, her husband Roger and their two children Brittany and Cody, of Cross Lanes, WV; and his son, Aaron Ingersoll, wife Bree and their two sons, Ian and Oliver, of Mason City, Iowa. He was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Gloria Ingersoll and was the eldest of eight siblings Larry, Raymond, William, Jackie Romero, Laurie Bell, James and Robert. Gene was born on August 10, 1946, in St. Marys, PA. He graduated from California State University Sacramento in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree, graduated from Highlands HS, in1964 and has worked most of his life in construction engineering. He also served his country proudly in the Air Force Reserves. A Celebration of Life and the scattering of Gene's ashes will be scheduled for sometime in May or June; the details will be made available at a later date once the final preparations can be made. The family offers their thanks to everyone who knew Gene, for their many kind thoughts and prayers during the stressful time before his passing. Donations in memory of Gene can be sent to the Compassus Hospice Care at 1025 W 24th Street, Suite 15, Yuma, AZ 85364 (928-344-6100) or the Yuma Vet Center at 1450 East 16th Street, Suite 103, Yuma, AZ85365 (928-271-8700).

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close