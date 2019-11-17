Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Frederick Haussmann. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lincoln , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Frederick Haussmann, passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 56, after a year-long battle with cancer. Carl was known for his mischievous and jokester personality and the wild and crazy stories of his youth that will be shared with the generations to come. Carl and his brother, Eric Haussmann, co-owned Adventure Sports - Kayak City, a local Kayak and outdoor recreation shop that they ran together for nearly 30 years. Carl was very proud of the success of the business and looked forward to going to work every day, working with the staff, friends and their long-time and new customers. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Diana Haussmann, their daughter Ashley Hanson (Keith), his brother Eric Haussmann, his mother-in-law Lucia Bennett-Vasquez (Manuel), brother's-in-law Carl Bennett (Juli), James Bennett (Christina), his sister-in-law Cheryle Hopper (Sean), along with his five nieces, four nephews, as well as extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marlene Haussmann, his brother Glenn Haussmann and father-in-law John "Paul Bennett. A Celebration of life will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, November 23rd, in Lincoln, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019

