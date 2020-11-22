Carl J. Di Capo

November 15, 2020

Sacrmento, California - Carl Di Capo, who charmed and entertained family, friends, business partners, and associates with stories and humor for 90 years was welcomed into Heaven on November 15, 2020. He made his big entrance into the world on March 28, 1930, blessing his parents, Sam and Frances, and sisters, Josephine, Marie, and Anna Mae with an only son and brother. Carl served in the army as a Chief Medical Technician in 1951. Following his military service, his love of people and charismatic personality led him to a successful career of 55 years as a real estate broker and lifetime member of the Board of Realtors. He met and is survived by the love of his life, Rose, and after quickly sweeping her off her feet, they married in 1958. Soon after, they began building their family and filled their home with love, laughter, laundry, and sleepless nights with three children – Bill Di Capo, Fran Frizzi, and Jodi (Ray) Giampaoli. They raised their kids with fun trips to Tahoe, Disneyland, Hawaii, and visits with out-of-town family members. Carl worked hard in his business, but found time to engage in his favorite hobby - golf. He joined North Ridge Country Club in Fair Oaks, CA in 1970, and during his prime, was not to be bothered by anyone except his golf cohorts on Sunday mornings and Wednesday afternoons. He held the title of club president for one year in 1983. He was also a past president of the 20/30 Club. He was an active and devoted member of his church as well as a regular volunteer at Loaves and Fishes. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren – A.J., Joseph, Aly, Anthony, Vinny, and Dominic. Affectionately known as "Papu" by his grandkids, he loved spending holidays, birthdays, and special occasions with his family. He took pride in celebrating his grandchildren's achievements and attending their sports events – only being asked once to tone it down on the sidelines. His generous heart, sense of humor, ability to entertain a crowd, and impressive skills in making the tastiest, juiciest BBQ ribs will be missed by all. Carl now rests peacefully in the arms of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. Current circumstances require services be attended by family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





