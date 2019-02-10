Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Lee Gordon. View Sign

Our father Carl L. Gordon passed away on February 6, 2019 at Eskaton Village, Carmichael. He was 86 and the loving husband of almost 64 years of Doris M. Gordon, who predeceased him in 2017. Devoted father of and survived by daughters Traci (Walt) Dowdell and Susan (Paul) Welence, and grandchildren Brandon (Tashel) Welence (great-granddaughter Emma) and Brittany (Robert) Lankford. Also survived by our "adopted" sister Paula Wiesner. Carl had a 25 year career as a Pilot, Aircraft Maintenance Officer, and Logistics Manager. He mainly flew fighters and trainers that included tours in France, Thailand (Vietnam War) and several states here in the U.S. He amassed over 3900 flying hours including combat missions in Vietnam. He went into the USAF in 1950 and retired after earning a full education including a PhD in Management from Arizona State University. He retired to Sacramento with Doris and both daughters in 1975. He then enjoyed 16 years on the faculty as a Professor of Management Science at Sacramento State University, enjoying the University experience and retired as a Professor Emeritus in 1991. He and Doris enjoyed many years of traveling in their motor homes, golfing along the way, and also 25 years as members at Cameron Park Country Club, where he was active in the CPCC membership, a board member and held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the board. He and Doris moved to Eskaton Village, Carmichael in 2007 where he spent 4 years on the Residents Committee, serving as President for 2 years and then Vice-President for 2 years. He and Doris made a move back to Ponte Palmero in Cameron Park in 2013 where he enjoyed being back with his old friends and playing golf at CPCC. When he could no longer golf, they returned to EVC to resume friendships and where he served on the Finance Review Committee until his passing. In his words "I have fulfilled my wildest desires in my life, what a wonderful adventure. A fantastic life as a USAF Pilot, a wonderful wife and family, the great fulfillment and satisfaction as an educator, and the wonderful feeling of having helped people. What a wonderful life." The family wishes to extend their gratitude of the Eskaton Carmichael Assisted Living Lodge and VITAS Hospice Care for their compassion and invaluable support in his final months and days. Carl will be interred beside Doris at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EVC Employees Scholarship Fund Contribution, 3939 Walnut Avenue, #400, Carmichael, CA 95608.

