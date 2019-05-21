Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Ralph Waddell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Ralph Waddell, 85, peacefully passed away May 4th, 2019. Born in Denver, CO on October 30, 1933 to late Henry Lamar and Janice Caroline (Vaughn) Waddell. Moved from Denver to Richmond, Ca, in 1937, and moved to Sacramento in 1945. He attended Coloma Elementary School, Kit Carson Junior High, Sacramento High School-Class of 1952, University of Hawaii, Sacramento City College, Rancho Arroyo College of Dental Technology, and in 1977 graduated with an Associate of Science Degree in Dental Prosthetic Technician. Carl honorably served in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from 1952-1960, and in the US Marine Reserves as Sergeant from 1975-1983. Carl worked for the US Post Office in 1956-57, drove bus for City of Sacramento 1957-1959. Started Waddell Trucking in 1959 and started KC Dental Lab in 1977. He returned to Regional Transit in 1986 until 1991 and was one of the first light rail operators. Carl moved from Sacramento to Polson, Montana in 1991 and resided in this Big Sky Country until 2012. He was very active and well known in the community and was a member of the Polson Community Church, VFW Post 6298, Cootie Club, American Legion, Military Honor Guard, and Fort Harris VA. In 2008 he reunited with his lifelong friend, Phyllis Adams-Nagengast and they lived in both Polson, MT and Pleasanton, Ca going back and forth. Both got ill and sadly Phyllis passed in 2013 and dad moved to Sacramento for the remainder of his life. Carl was a life member of the Ford Model A Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 67, American Legion, Military Honor Guard and Mather VA and assisted with the start up of the Ford Car Museum. Carl was married three times, 1953-1954 to Marlene Luce, 1956-1984 to Carlene McKnight, 1990-1993 to Linda. Preceded in death by brothers John and Gary Waddell, niece Julie Lockwood, nephew Pat Waddell. Survived and dearly missed by his brother George Waddell (Mary Alice), sister Rose Brown (Rick), second wife Carlene Soper-Hibdon, children Candy Schluter, Cherie Hollingshead (Jeffery) and Carl Waddell (Jan), grandchildren: Katie Thomas (Kevin), Amber Siller-Michel (Gabriel), Jeremy Waddell (Jennifer), Jacob Schluter (Kelly), Jennifer Brumm (Brian), Billy Zoellin, Julie Cardona (Tony), David Waddell (Kendal) Jordan Schneider, twelve great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild due in December, many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. Military Honors to be held May 30th, 3pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Ca 95620, followed by a reception at the VFW Hall Post 67, 2784 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, Ca 95817.

