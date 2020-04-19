Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Russell Wigren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Carl R. Wigren passed away in Bountiful City, Utah on April 11, 2020 at the age of 85. In his final hour he was with his wife and love of his life, Martha. Carl was born on December 29, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ernest Theodore Wigren and Ruth Matilda Langton. Carl was the youngest of 4 children. When he was 14, his mother remarried, and they moved to California where he graduated from Woodland High School and then went on to work for the California State Printing Plant in Sacramento. After working there for a few years, he received a Trades Apprenticeship in the International Association of Machinists. After 40 years at the plant, Carl retired, and he and Martha returned to Utah be closer to family. Carl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in callings that blessed the lives of many, ncluding a call to serve as a church service missionary at the Bishop's Storehouse, in the Welfare Department in Layton, Utah. Carl's family brought him his greatest happiness. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Pasley Wigren, his daughter Lois (Bruce) Sweeten, son Paul Robert Wigren (deceased), 6 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Richard and Don and a sister Lois Johnson. The family appreciates the loving care provided by the employees of Legacy House of Bountiful and Encompass Home Health and Hospice. We are grateful for our understanding that Jesus Christ makes it possible for families to be eternally reunited through our Heavenly Father's Plan of Happiness. Graveside services were held Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at:

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Carl R. Wigren passed away in Bountiful City, Utah on April 11, 2020 at the age of 85. In his final hour he was with his wife and love of his life, Martha. Carl was born on December 29, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ernest Theodore Wigren and Ruth Matilda Langton. Carl was the youngest of 4 children. When he was 14, his mother remarried, and they moved to California where he graduated from Woodland High School and then went on to work for the California State Printing Plant in Sacramento. After working there for a few years, he received a Trades Apprenticeship in the International Association of Machinists. After 40 years at the plant, Carl retired, and he and Martha returned to Utah be closer to family. Carl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in callings that blessed the lives of many, ncluding a call to serve as a church service missionary at the Bishop's Storehouse, in the Welfare Department in Layton, Utah. Carl's family brought him his greatest happiness. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Pasley Wigren, his daughter Lois (Bruce) Sweeten, son Paul Robert Wigren (deceased), 6 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Richard and Don and a sister Lois Johnson. The family appreciates the loving care provided by the employees of Legacy House of Bountiful and Encompass Home Health and Hospice. We are grateful for our understanding that Jesus Christ makes it possible for families to be eternally reunited through our Heavenly Father's Plan of Happiness. Graveside services were held Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing a memory. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close