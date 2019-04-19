With family at his side, Carl T. Lang died peacefully at home on April 6, 2019. Born in 1931 to German immigrant parents, Carl was a lifelong Sacramento resident, attending Christian Brothers High School, and leaving only to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and the University of Santa Clara. Carl enjoyed a long career as an electrical engineer, first with Aerojet and then with the Army Corps of Engineers. He raised his family in Fair Oaks. A longtime parishioner of St. Mel Catholic Church, Carl became a Knight of Columbus at the age of 80. Carl maintained and cherished lifelong friendships from every stage of life. He was fascinated and charmed by four granddaughters (Maria Madeleine, Anna, Isabelle and Natalie). He leaves behind daughter Cindy Herndon (Grant), sons Gregory and Gary (Maria), ten brothers and sisters-in-law and eleven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Grace, sister Betty Ann Baumgartner, sister-in-law Helen Oropeza and sister and brother-in-law Esther and John Larrea. Many thanks to Visiting Angels and Blossom Ridge Home Health caregivers. Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019. (Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11). To yesterday's companionship and tomorrow's reunion.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2019