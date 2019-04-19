Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl T. Lang. View Sign

With family at his side, Carl T. Lang died peacefully at home on April 6, 2019. Born in 1931 to German immigrant parents, Carl was a lifelong Sacramento resident, attending Christian Brothers High School, and leaving only to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and the University of Santa Clara. Carl enjoyed a long career as an electrical engineer, first with Aerojet and then with the Army Corps of Engineers. He raised his family in Fair Oaks. A longtime parishioner of St. Mel Catholic Church, Carl became a Knight of Columbus at the age of 80. Carl maintained and cherished lifelong friendships from every stage of life. He was fascinated and charmed by four granddaughters (Maria Madeleine, Anna, Isabelle and Natalie). He leaves behind daughter Cindy Herndon (Grant), sons Gregory and Gary (Maria), ten brothers and sisters-in-law and eleven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Grace, sister Betty Ann Baumgartner, sister-in-law Helen Oropeza and sister and brother-in-law Esther and John Larrea. Many thanks to Visiting Angels and Blossom Ridge Home Health caregivers. Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019. (Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11). To yesterday's companionship and tomorrow's reunion.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close