He passed quietly on July 11, 2020 at the age of 83. He was loved and will be missed by his wife of 61 years, Gayle Till, his 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was a founding partner of the law offices of Gary, Till and Burlingham. He was a long-time member of Arcade Church where he filled the positions of Elder and Deacon. He was also a very active member of the Missions Committee. He helped establish the Euro Christian Partners Ministry. He was a man of God and loved by many. A private family memorial service will be held on July 25th. It will be recorded and available for viewing on August 1st at www.never-gone. com/memorials/carltill. Donations in his memory can be made to www.eurochristianpartners.org
.