1/
Carl W. Till
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
He passed quietly on July 11, 2020 at the age of 83. He was loved and will be missed by his wife of 61 years, Gayle Till, his 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was a founding partner of the law offices of Gary, Till and Burlingham. He was a long-time member of Arcade Church where he filled the positions of Elder and Deacon. He was also a very active member of the Missions Committee. He helped establish the Euro Christian Partners Ministry. He was a man of God and loved by many. A private family memorial service will be held on July 25th. It will be recorded and available for viewing on August 1st at www.never-gone. com/memorials/carltill. Donations in his memory can be made to www.eurochristianpartners.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Steve Fong
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved