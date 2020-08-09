Carla Lee Green, age 79, passed away at home on August 1, 2020. Carla was born on April 29, 1941, at Fort Benning, Georgia. She was the only child to Sgt. Carl Carter and Georgia Carter. She graduated from Lubbock High and attended several years at Texas Tech University She was married on August 11, 1961, and would have been celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary this year. She lived in Itlay, England, and California since 1982. Carla worked for the Kanowsky furniture and was an evidence clerk at the Sacramento Courthouse. Carla was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was generous with her time and love. Carla is survived by her husband, Harold Green, her son, Chris Robert Green, her daughter Candace Lee Slagle and husband, Matthew Slagle, her grandaughters, Hannah, Lauren, and Sarah Slagle, her grandson, Derreck Green, and her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Mona, and Leo Green. Also her two sisters-in-law, Emily Webster(Greg) and Suzie Robertson(Donn deceased), and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Family and friends are inviting to a graveside service on August 11th at 10:00 a.m. located at East Lawn Mortuary/ Sierra Hills Memorial Park.



