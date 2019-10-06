His last ride into the sunset: Carlos D. Nebeker, born in Richfield Utah in 1931 departed into the sunset on Sep 28, 2019. He was 88 years old and is survived by three children Jeff, Craig & Lori Nebeker and three grandchildren Ashley, Brett & Brian Nebeker as well as his younger sister Betty Oldroyd. He was preceded in death by his mother Ida Lucretia Graham Nebeker, father, DeWayne Nebeker, wife Irene S. Nebeker, and daughter Carla Nebeker. Funeral services will be held Oct 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lambert's Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd, Roseville CA. In lieu of flowers, Carl preferred for donations to be sent to the SPCA in his name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019